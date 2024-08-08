Zimbabwe: Inaugural Heroes Half-Marathon Launched

Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the inaugural Heroes Half Marathon that was launched at the Museum of African Liberation yesterday.

The event will take place for the first time this Sunday in Harare.

It has been organised by Mr Pace Athletics Club in collaboration with the Museum of African Liberation. Speaking at the launch yesterday, Collen Makaza of Mr Pace Athletics Club said they were looking forward to an outstanding race, with more than 500 athletes expected to turn up.

The 21km race is running under the theme "More than just a race" and is a tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives and limbs as they fought for Zimbabwe's independence.

"Today, we embark on a remarkable journey, celebrating the courage and sacrifice of our nation's heroes through athletics.

"As director of Mr. Pace Athletics Club, I am honoured to lead this initiative. I extend my deepest gratitude to Robert Bhamu, director of Hills Fitness Club, whose collaborative efforts have been instrumental in making this event a reality," said Makaza.

"On August 10th, our race day, we will uniquely honour our heroes.

"Water points along the route will bear the heroes' names, serving as a special reminder of their contributions.

"We will also recognise the families of our heroes with goods hampers, acknowledging their vital role in supporting their loved ones during the struggle. "With race categories including a 5km fun run, 10km, and 21km, everyone can join in celebrating our nation's heroes and promoting unity and patriotism," said Makaza.

The half-marathon will be the latest addition to a bouquet of sporting events that normally characterise the Heroes and Defences Forces holidays, which include football's Defence Forces Trophy.