Zimbabwe: Buse Commercialises Masawu As Education 5.0 Bears Fruit

Amid nature's beauty in which fruit-laden musawu trees stand sentinel over the landscape, their gnarled branches and vibrant green leaves intertwining with rhythmic rural life, creating a harmonious atmosphere that soothes the soul, Education 5.0 is set in motion in Muzarabani, signifying the power of integration in problem-solving.

Putting the heritage-based philosophy into practice, Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) is constructing a plant at Muzarabani Growth Point in Mashonaland Central, to process and commercialise the indigenous masawu fruit, an abundant local resource, rich in vitamin C and other essential minerals, that had long just been harvested in season for fresh fruit sales.

The new plant, with Masvingo Polytechnic students also active on the building side, follows the successful marula fruit plant in Rutenga and the fruit juice factory implemented by Mutare Teachers College that will process baobab fruit and other local Manicaland products.

On the sidelines of a recent tour of the Muzarabani plant by The Herald, BUSE Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje emphasised the importance of integrating education with industrialisation and community development in attaining an upper-middle economy status by 2030.

"As President Mnangagwa underscores, the philosophy behind Education 5.0 is producing products and services for the people using resources available in their areas, and ensuring that there is industrialisation," Prof Mwenje said. "We are, therefore, geared towards solving the problems faced by our people, whether in urban or rural areas."

Education 5.0 emphasises innovation and industrialisation alongside research, teaching, and community outreach. It also supports the Second Republic's rural industrialisation drive and the Southern African Development Community's industrialisation policy.

Harnessing the potential of the Muzarabani berry, the university is creating a transformative learning experience that combines innovation, industrialisation, and community development.

"An education system that doesn't solve societal problems is not a good education system," Prof Mwenje noted. "Our goal is to create a learning environment that is responsive to the needs of society.

"We want our students to be problem-solvers, innovators, and entrepreneurs, who can drive economic growth and positively impact lives."

Through this initiative, students from several disciplines are gaining hands-on experience in production, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The university aims to scale up the project, which on completion will produce 2 000 units of masawu juice per hour.

Dr Percy Jinga, senior lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at BUSE, said their intention is to develop food products from locally available fruits.

"We recognised that Mashonaland Central has an abundance of masawu, making it the perfect starting point for our project," Dr Jinga said.

Besides poverty alleviation, Dr Jinga noted that the masawu venture would spur conservation of the trees. The products developed include masawu juice, masawu-baobab blends, energy bars, jam, and yoghurt, addressing nutritional needs and promoting health.

Also, students involved in the project are gaining invaluable experience. Innocent Nehumambi (22), a fabrication engineering student at Masvingo Polytechnic, shared his excitement. "It's been an eye-opener for us in terms of skills impartation. With the skills I have acquired here, I am poised to make it in the industry," he said.

Twenty-three-year-old Tinaishe Chindindi, another student, weighed in: "Working on the masawu project has been great. I have benefited a lot. From here, my vision is to open a workshop and do my own thing, since I have acquired the requisite skills."

Prestige Shumba (27), a lecturer and team leader from Masvingo Polytechnic, stressed the significance of the collaboration between Masvingo Polytechnic and BUSE.

As the structural experts, his team is responsible for all steelworks, working closely with 16 students on attachment and members of the Muzarabani community.

With precision and expertise, they are completing the final stages of the project, including; fabricating and welding rafters for structural support, painting and erecting the rafters, rigging and assembling star units as well as roof sheeting and cladding.

Mr Shumba confidently predicts that the project will be completed within three weeks, indicating the team's efficiency and expertise. This collaboration not only proves the power of partnership, but also highlights the importance of hands-on learning and community involvement in propelling innovation and development.

Fifty-three-year-old Christopher Matyora, from Ward 6, Demberere Village, under Chief Hwata, said the project created more than employment for them as locals.

"I was one of the first locals to be engaged on the masawu project at its inception last year. At one point, there were 100 locals working here," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will also get a market for masawu, hence, bettering our lives."

Thirty-three-year-old Aswald Mudzamiri from the same village said with the skills he acquired; his dream is to start his own enterprise.

BUSE biological sciences student Jean Mwataya (22) underlined the project's impact on her life: "Working with this indigenous fruit has given me knowledge to come up with ideas that can improve the nutritional benefits of the fruit and also commercialise it; accruing benefits to the communities in Muzarabani where we get the fruit from."

Kudakwashe Matito (24), another intern, added: "This project has equipped us with entrepreneurial knowledge."

He pointed out that they benefited from the already existing knowledge on the wild fruit from their superiors and communities in Muzarabani, adding that they were only scientifically improving on it as scientists.

As the sun sets on Muzarabani, transmuting the sky into a kaleidoscope of pinks, oranges, and purples, casting a warm glow over the patchwork fields and countryside, a new dawn beckons, as the transformative power of the masawu fruit demonstrates how a heritage-based education system empowers youths and women, industrialises rural areas and transforms communities.