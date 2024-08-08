Malawi: Kalindo Calls Off Demos Against MRA After Talks but to Proceed With Demos Against IDs, Political Arrests

Activist Bon Kalindo, who runs Malawi First, says he has called off the planned demonstrations against Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) over the issue of tax stamps.

The demonstrations, which were scheduled for tomorrow, have been called off following a meeting that Malawi First had with MRA.

Briefing reporters in Lilongwe on Wednesday afternoon, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma and President of Malawi First Bon Kalindo said they had cordial discussions on the matter.

Among others, the meeting agreed that tax stamps should not burden small businesses.

But Kalindo said they will still proceed with the Blantyre demonstrations tomorrow regarding issues of registration and political arrests.

He added that they will deliver a petition at the office of the District Commissioner in Blantyre.