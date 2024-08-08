Malawi: Kalindo Calls Off Demos Against MRA After Talks but to Proceed With Demos Against IDs, Political Arrests

7 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Activist Bon Kalindo, who runs Malawi First, says he has called off the planned demonstrations against Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) over the issue of tax stamps.

The demonstrations, which were scheduled for tomorrow, have been called off following a meeting that Malawi First had with MRA.

Briefing reporters in Lilongwe on Wednesday afternoon, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma and President of Malawi First Bon Kalindo said they had cordial discussions on the matter.

Among others, the meeting agreed that tax stamps should not burden small businesses.

But Kalindo said they will still proceed with the Blantyre demonstrations tomorrow regarding issues of registration and political arrests.

He added that they will deliver a petition at the office of the District Commissioner in Blantyre.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.