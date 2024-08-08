Nigeria: 16 Teams Confirm Participation in Second All Stars Unity Cup

7 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The Unity Cup aims to bring the All Stars teams in Lagos together, fostering connections and networking among them.

Sixteen teams have confirmed their participation in the second edition of the All Stars Unity Cup, scheduled to commence on 10 August, at the Agidingbi Grammar School field.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), several teams from the first edition have returned, joined by a few new teams seeking to dethrone the host team, Liberty Stars.

The LOC statement listed the participating teams, including Evergreen All Stars, KFFI, Old Traffod, Dream Stars, Football and Fitness Club, Unique Soccer Club, and Optimum Football Club,

Others are Agege Sports Club, Total Football FC, Samba FC, Araromi All Stars, CAS, Ladoje All Stars, Linda Sweet Athletes, and Oke Aro All Stars.

Liberty Stars President, Ikenna Anene, expressed his team's readiness for a successful tournament after a friendly game against Old Traffod.

"Last year was our first outing as an organisation, and this time around, we want to make it a better championship than what happened last year," he said.

"We addressed some minor issues from last year and have put everything in place for a better outing this time".

The Unity Cup aims to bring all 'All Stars' teams in Lagos together, fostering connections and networking among them.

"I am delighted with the support from most of our sponsors, particularly those returning from last year and the new ones."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.