South Africa: Chidimma Adetshina Withdraws From Miss South Africa Pageant

"...After much careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and me."

Chidinma Adetshina, a strong contender in the Miss South Africa pageant, which will be held on Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, has withdrawn from the competition.

The 23-year-old emerged as a central figure in the country's xenophobia debate and discussions on national identity after advancing to the Top 30 and becoming a finalist in the Miss SA competition.

She gave in on Thursday morning, weeks after South Africans called for her disqualification over issues related to her nationality.

According to information on the Miss South Africa organisation's website, Ms Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother and is now a naturalised South African.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Department of Home Affairs for South Africa issued a statement on Wednesday night claiming that preliminary evidence suggests Ms Adetshina's mother may have committed fraud.

The Home Office said: "Information we have uncovered thus far, the Department of Home Affairs can indicate that prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina's mother,"

The department, which commenced investigations on Tuesday, alleged that Ms Adetshina's mother stole a South African woman's identity to register her birth 23 years ago.

Withdrawal

However, on Thursday, Ms Adeshina posted a statement on her Instagram announcing that she had withdrawn from the Miss South Africa pageant.

The statement reads: "I would like to start by thanking everyone who has stood beside me right from the start of my Miss South Africa journey. I'm grateful for all the love and support I have been shown. Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey; however, after much careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and me.

"With the support of the Miss South Africa Organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience. I would like to take this opportunity to wish my fellow finalists all the best for the remainder of the competition. Whoever wears the crown represents us all."

Reactions

South Africans had persistently harassed Ms Adetshina online before and after allegations surfaced that her mother may have committed fraud.

The bullying intensified in the past weeks and reflects broader issues of xenophobia and nationalistic sentiment in the country.

Although Ms Adetshina turned off her comment section on Instagram, Netizens have taken to X to air their opinions on her decision to quit.

An X user, Kinglohot, said, "Now the South African would be happy, but a time will come when they'll need Nigerians as African brothers, but we'll not be there."

Another user considered her decision the best, claiming she could get hurt if she proceeds.

Other reactions from X are: https://x.com/rinzbounce01/status/1821523577134301229?s=46

https://x.com/jackboys02/status/1821524195701842025?s=46

https://x.com/samuelpresh/status/1821523599464808574?s=46

An X user, "Put South Africans First", claimed the 23-year-old never loved South Africans as Nigerians constantly surrounded her.

Another user insisted she represent her country, Nigeria, because she is not South African.

Background

The controversy involving Ms Adetshina erupted soon after she entered the beauty pageant and has since faced the nation's debate on xenophobia and national identity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This was intense on Monday when they dug out her traditional marriage video claiming that married or divorced women should not be allowed to contest for Miss South African.

However, according to the Miss South Africa organisation's website, contestants are not disqualified from entering the pageant if they are married, divorced, or mothers.

Soon after, the Department of Home Affairs for South Africa began inventions and discovered that her mother was involved in identity fraud. It concluded that criminal charges should be pressed against all implicated parties.

Ms Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother.

The mother of one was married but divorced her husband in February 2024.