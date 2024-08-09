Kenya: Value of Kenya's Coffee Surges 20% As Market Reopens

9 August 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

The value of Kenya's coffee surged 15 percent this week as the auction reopened after a mid-season break, amid global price volatility.

The total value of the beverage at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange rose to $5.5 million from $4.8 million in the last sale before the break.

The increase was driven by strong returns from Kenya's top-grade coffees, which saw significant growth.

Kenya's premier coffee grade AA surged, with a 50-kilo bag fetching $275, up from $239 in the previous sale. Grade AB also saw an increase, with prices rising to $236 per bag from $233.

Global coffee prices hit a one-month low this week, pressured by increased global supplies. The International Coffee Organisation (ICO) reported a 3.8 percent year-on-year rise in June global coffee exports to 10.78 million bags.

Additionally, global coffee exports from October to June increased by 10.1 percent year-on-year to 103.47 million bags.

Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer, is nearing the end of its 2024/25 coffee harvest, which was 87 percent complete by the end of last month, compared to 80 percent at the same time last year and faster than the five-year average of 84 percent.

Kenya exports up to 95 percent of its coffee production, with only five percent consumed locally, meaning that a change in international price has a direct impact on the local crop.

The Kenyan government is pushing for coffee sector reforms to increase farmers' earnings by eliminating intermediaries in the value chain.

Read the original article on Business Day Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Business Day Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.