Africa CDC Briefs President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani On Urgent Mpox Epidemic Response

press release

Addis Ababa, August 8, 2024</Strong> — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) continues to lead the charge against the escalating Mpox epidemic that is impacting every region of Africa. Today, Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, had the honor of briefing H.E. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, Chairperson of the African Union, and Chair of the Africa CDC's Heads of State and Government Council, on the critical situation.

In the briefing, President Ghazouani commended Africa CDC for its decisive and proactive efforts in addressing public health emergencies across the continent. He expressed his unwavering commitment to a coordinated and robust response, led by Africa CDC, involving all member states and partners.

As part of this commitment, President Ghazouani reaffirmed his support by pledging to politically spearhead the response to the Mpox epidemic. In addition to the USD 10.4 million previously allocated by the African Union from COVID-19 funds, President Ghazouani will collaborate closely with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, the African Champion for Epidemic Preparedness, Prevention, and Response, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the Director General of Africa CDC to mobilise the necessary resources and coordinate efforts.

President Ghazouani also committed to convening a special meeting of African Heads of State and partners to address the epidemic and reinforce Africa's health systems, ensuring their resilience in the face of such challenges.

This unified leadership and commitment underscore the African Union's resolve to protect the health and well-being of its citizens, demonstrating a collective effort to halt the Mpox epidemic and strengthen the continent's health systems for the future.