South Africa: Water At Last After Protest Blocks N12

City of Johannesburg sends water tanks to Nana's Farm

The City of Johannesburg has delivered six water tanks to the Nana's Farm informal settlement, two weeks after protesters blocked the N12 demanding water and toilets.

On 23 July, protesters blocked the road with bricks, rocks, wood and burning tyres. Residents complained there was only one water tank in the settlement and six chemical toilets. Police said a minibus was torched and another vehicle damaged. Four people were arrested.

On 2 August city officials visited Nana's Farm and held a meeting with the community. Gift Malapane, a member of the City's Portfolio Committee on Environment and Infrastructure, promised that five additional tanks would be delivered by the weekend. He said the tanks would be maintained by Joburg Water.

He said the toilets issue would also be addressed though he did not say when. "People have a right to dignity, to stay in a safe and healthy environment. They have rights to toilets. My dream is to see each and every house with a toilet even if it's mobile toilets," he said.

GroundUp asked if the officials were giving residents of Nana's Farm water because of upcoming by-elections in the ward on 11 September, prompted by the deployment of councillor Imraan Moosa (Al Jama-ah) to Parliament.

Malapane said: "We are here to make sure we render services and enhance people's lives on the ground, not because of by-elections. By-elections will come and go; we are not here for that."

He said the area had developed very fast in the last five years.

Six tanks were delivered on 7 August.

Community leader Rebecca Chauke said it was disappointing that residents had to protest to get the attention of government officials.

"We had to close the roads for them to know we don't have water. All along they didn't recognise that Nana's Farm needed services," she said. She confirmed that six tanks had been delivered. "We are just concerned if Joburg Water will service these tanks or they are just going to leave them here."

Joburg Water Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala did not respond to GroundUp's questions.