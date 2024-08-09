Zimbabwe: Bail Ruling for Jailed Human Rights Defenders Set for August 16

The bail ruling for rights defenders Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi has been set for August 16.

This follows the conclusion of their bail bearing before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Thursday.

The parties concluded the leading and cross-examination of the arresting detail Panganai Gwati.

The State had initially said it would file its written submissions on 16 August much to the displeasure of the defence.

"The bail hearing took us four days so the earliest possible date I will be able to file is the 16th," said Anesu Chirenje.

Chirenje also told the court that he is overwhelmed with other cases and will be able to finalise his submissions in a week.

Charles Kwaramba one of the lawyers representing the trio complained the time needed by the State was too long and there was no need to file written submissions.

"This request by the State gives the state an unfair advantage because it secures the detention of the accused before they have been convicted.

"You can't secure detention first and then secure compelling reasons after the caused have already been detained.

"That is the travesty of justice. It makes justice turn on its head. You can't give effect to Bill of rights if the accused are being detained for two weeks before compelling reasons are given.

"This is an urgent matter. It is impossible to give the State one week to file its closing submissions," said Kwaramba.

The magistrate then summoned parties to her chambers where they settled for August 16 as the day for bail ruling.