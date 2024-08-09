Zimbabwe: Bail Ruling for Jailed Human Rights Defenders Set for August 16

9 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The bail ruling for rights defenders Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi has been set for August 16.

This follows the conclusion of their bail bearing before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Thursday.

The parties concluded the leading and cross-examination of the arresting detail Panganai Gwati.

The State had initially said it would file its written submissions on 16 August much to the displeasure of the defence.

"The bail hearing took us four days so the earliest possible date I will be able to file is the 16th," said Anesu Chirenje.

Chirenje also told the court that he is overwhelmed with other cases and will be able to finalise his submissions in a week.

Charles Kwaramba one of the lawyers representing the trio complained the time needed by the State was too long and there was no need to file written submissions.

"This request by the State gives the state an unfair advantage because it secures the detention of the accused before they have been convicted.

"You can't secure detention first and then secure compelling reasons after the caused have already been detained.

"That is the travesty of justice. It makes justice turn on its head. You can't give effect to Bill of rights if the accused are being detained for two weeks before compelling reasons are given.

"This is an urgent matter. It is impossible to give the State one week to file its closing submissions," said Kwaramba.

The magistrate then summoned parties to her chambers where they settled for August 16 as the day for bail ruling.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.