South Sudan Police Detain Journalist Sisto Germano Ohide Without Charge

8 August 2024
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Kampala — South Sudan authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Singaita FM journalist Sisto Germano Ohide, who is ill and undergoing malaria treatment, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Thursday.

"Sisto Germano Ohide's arrest is yet another stain on South Sudan's already poor press freedom record, and it is deeply worrying that he remains in custody while severely ill," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo, in Nairobi. "Authorities should release Ohide and drop all charges against him."

On August 6, police in Kapoeta town in Eastern Equatoria State took Ohide into custody after producing a warrant accusing him of defamation, but released him shortly afterward so that he could receive malaria treatment, according to Singaita FM station manager David Mayen. When the journalist appeared at the station as directed on August 7, he was arrested and later transferred to Torit Central Police Station, about 75 miles away, where he remains detained without charge.

Ohide's arrest is believed to be connected to his July 26 report, aired by Singaita FM, about a dispute between a local Catholic diocese and a woman accused of breaking a statue belonging to the church, according to Mayen and news reports by the exiled media outlet Radio Tamazuj.

Daniel Justin Boulo Achor, a spokesperson for South Sudan's national police, said he was unaware of the arrest.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.