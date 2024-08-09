South Africa: Five Accused Appear in Court for Alleged Theft of Platinum Worth R350 Million

press release

Claudette Du Plessis (36), George Sambo (37), Michael Du Plessis (40), Alphigio Tavavinga (42) and Hendrick Viljoen (67) appeared in the Tlhabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 08 August 2024, facing charges of illegal dealing in unwrought precious metals, theft of unwrought precious metals and illegal possession of unwrought precious metals.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday, 07 August 2024, in Rustenburg and Brits by members of North West Hawks in collaboration with KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, DPCI Head Office's Tactical Operations Management Section, SAPS Airwing and Digital Forensic Laboratory. Initially, seven suspects were arrested, but upon conducting preliminary investigation, two were released as they could not be linked to the crime. Their arrest follows information received about theft of suspected platinum group material at a mine in Rustenburg, estimated at R350 million.

The accused have been remanded in custody, and their matter was postponed to 16 August 2024 for formal bail application.

Through collaboration between the Hawks, the Organised Crime Component of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), the accused were brought before court on the said charges. North West Hawks Head, Major General Patrick Mbotho, and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Rachel Makhari, have commended the whole team on the good work.