Rwanda: Ten Things to Know About Rwanda's Senatorial Polls

Rwanda is gearing up for senatorial elections in September, where 12 Senators will be elected by national administrative entities, along with two Senators representing universities and higher learning institutions--one from public and the other from private institutions.

Here are 10 essential things to know about the upcoming elections, based on regulations from the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and a relevant presidential order.

Period for submitting candidatures

According to the regulations of NEC governing the 2024 elections of senators, the submission of candidatures for the said positions runs from July 30 through August 11.

The reception of candidatures is done at NEC headquarters (currently in Kiyovu, Kigali), during working days, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Elements composing candidatures

Elements composing candidatures for Senators elected in accordance with administrative entities of the country, universities and institutions of higher learning, a curriculum vitae indicating full names of the candidate as they appear in his or her national identity card; his or her place and date of birth, and his or her place of residence, his or her profession, and the functions he/she served.

Other elements are a birth certificate issued by a competent authority; a copy of his or her national identity card; two coloured passport-sized photographs in a white background; a copy of criminal record issued by the competent national authority within the previous six months that is issued by national public prosecution authority; at least a certified copy of bachelor's degree or equivalent or a certificate stating that he or she has occupied a high ranking position in public or private sector; his or her statement with his or her signature or fingerprint certifying the authenticity of the required documents he/she submitted.

The requirements also include a medical certificate issued by a recognised doctor who works at a provincial hospital, a referral hospital, or a university-level teaching health facility.

Specifically for senatorial candidates from universities and institutions of higher learning, they must also meet additional requirements which are submitting a certificate issued by public or private university or institution of higher learning, confirming that he or she is employed there on a permanent basis; and a certificate confirming his or her academic rank of an associate professor or associate research professor.

But, a senatorial candidate seeking to run for a second consecutive term for the seat reserved for lecturers and researchers of universities and institutions of higher learning is not required to provide the certificate confirming that he or she is employed there on a permanent basis.

Announcement of final list of candidates

As per the NEC regulations, the electoral body will publish the final list of candidates on August 18.

Electoral colleges

Electoral college for 12 Senators elected in accordance with national administrative entities, consist of the bureau of council members of sectors making up all districts composing provinces and the City of Kigali, members of councils of districts having legal personality, and those of the City of Kigali Council.

For the election of one Senator to represent public universities and institutions, and one Senator to represent private universities and institutions of higher learning, the electorate consists of respective academic and research staff from those entities.

Announcement of electoral college lists

The provisional list of electoral colleges is due to be announced [by NEC] on August 17, while the final list is due September 1.

The commission (NEC) has to make necessary corrections to the provisional electoral college list before publishing the final one.

About campaign programme, venues

The commission prepares a programme containing venues and periods for campaigning before the electoral college members, and communicates it to candidates and the electorate by August 23.

A candidate for the sectorial positions in accordance with national administrative entities, may prepare a specific campaign programme and present it to the commission at least three days before the day he/she wants to campaign and provide a copy to a district where she intends to do that.

Similarly, a candidate for senatorial positions reserved for universities and institutions of higher learning may prepare a specific campaign programme and present it to the commission at least three days before the day he/she wants to campaign and give a copy to a university or institution of higher learning where she wants to do that.

Time allocation for candidates' campaign

In case campaigning [programme] is prepared by NEC, candidates are allocated an equal amount of time to campaign before the electoral college. That time is not less than five minutes, but must not exceed 15 minutes.

Time for starting and ending of electoral campaign

The electoral campaign period for candidates for elections of Senators starts on Monday, August 26 and ends on Saturday, September 14, according to a presidential order of June 16, 2024, determining the polling date and electoral campaign period for elections of Senators.

Polling dates

As per the presidential order, the polling date for 12 Senators elected in accordance with national administrative entities is Monday, September 16.

The polling date for one Senator from public institutions of higher learning and one Senator from private institutions of higher learning is Tuesday, September 17.

Election observation mission request and accreditation

An entity that applies for deploying senatorial election observers submits its application to NEC from August 1 to September 15.

The commission accredits observers during the same period.Election observers can be domestic or international.

Domestic election observers may originate from accredited public institutions having election-related activities in its attributions; political organisations registered in Rwanda; a forum of political organisations registered in Rwanda; a non-governmental organisation operating in Rwanda and having election-related activities in their attributions, and a faith-based organisation accredited by competent authorities.

International election observers may come from an international organisation, upon request; a Diplomatic Mission accredited to Rwanda, an international NGO, and an election management body from another country.

Article 80 of the constitution of Rwanda provides that the Senate has 26 Senators. They include 12 senators elected by specific electoral colleges in accordance with national administrative entities, and eight senators appointed by the President, giving particular consideration to the principles of national unity, the representation of historically marginalised groups, and any other national interests.

There are also four senators designated by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations, one academician or researcher from public institutions of higher learning elected by the academic and research staff of such institutions, and one academician or researcher from private institutions of higher learning elected by the academic and research staff of the same institutions.