Geneva — The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) has approved US$2.5 million in emergency funding to support the procurement of essential HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria commodities and services in the conflict-affected regions of Tigray, Amhara, and Afar in Northern Ethiopia.

The funding will be implemented for one year - from 1 September 2024 to 30 August 2025 - through a standalone grant managed by UNICEF, Principal Recipient of the grant, and the World Health Organization (WHO), sub-recipient of the grant.

"Ensuring that patients affected by the conflict in Northern Ethiopia can continue to access prevention and treatment services is our foremost priority," said Mark Edington, Head of Grant Management at the Global Fund. "We are leveraging the access and presence of our trusted partners, UNICEF and WHO, in the conflict-affected regions to deliver essential services to those in need. The Global Fund remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting countries and communities in responding to health crises caused by conflicts."

The conflict in Northern Ethiopia has impacted Global Fund-supported programs in Tigray, Amhara, Afar, and Benishangul-Gumuz regions. These four regions make up 36% of the total population of Ethiopia and account for 40% of people living with HIV, 19% of TB cases, and 47% of malaria cases in the country. Services to people in these regions have been disrupted due to the conflicts and other security concerns.

Even after the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) over a year ago, the aftermath of the conflict is still causing critical issues related to service delivery, access to care and stockouts of medicines. The damage to and/or looting of health facilities and the limited access to basic health care and medical resources have led to a surge in preventable diseases, including malaria and HIV, which poses a significant threat to public health. Moreover, the conflict has caused significant disruptions in disease control programs and the supply chain management for essential medicines.

The U$2.5 million in emergency funding comes on top of over US$441 million for three new grants launched by the Global Fund and the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia last June to sustain progress against HIV, TB and malaria and strengthen health and community systems across the country over the 2024-2027 period.

Since 2003, the Global Fund has invested US$3 billion in Ethiopia to support the country's progress against HIV, TB and malaria, build more resilient and sustainable systems for health, and protect existing gains in the face of conflict, mass displacement, food insecurity and severe drought.