Rwanda Suspends Beryllium Exportation Amidst Cases of Illegal Mining

The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board (RMB) has announced the suspension of beryllium exportation, citing cases of illegal mining and associated unrest and conflicts.

Beryllium is a strong, light metal used in aerospace and defense, electronics, and nuclear industries.

The mining board did not provide details of the cases that unfolded to the build-up of the decision, but noted that the suspension will last "until further notice."

"During this suspension period, RMB will conduct a comprehensive review of the reported cases of illegal activities and implement improved export procedures to streamline the beryllium business," RMB said in a public notice released on Thursday, August 8.

The agency also warned that mineral exporters are "strictly required to purchase minerals only from licensed mining companies," in accordance with the law on mining and quarry operations.

Rwanda's mineral exports rose to over $1.1 billion in 2023, up from $772 million in 2022, a 43 per cent growth.

The growth, according to the mining board, is largely attributed to increased value addition, continued professionalisation, greater investment in mechanisation, and the strategic implementation of sustainable and responsible mining practices.

However, it's not all rosy for the sector whose growth is still hindered by illegal mining activities, particularly land owners who allow persons without licenses to carry out mining activities on their land.