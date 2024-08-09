Kenya: Govt to Roll Out Unified Public Service Identification to Curb Ghost Workers, Graft

Nairobi — The government is set to introduce a unified public service identification system aimed at eliminating ghost workers and combating graft within the public sector, President William Ruto announced on Thursday.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the government to enhance transparency and accountability across all levels of governance.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of his newly reconstituted cabinet, President Ruto emphasized that the new identification system will be implemented across all arms of government, including constitutional offices.

The system is designed to ensure that only qualified individuals are employed in public service, reducing instances of payroll fraud.

"To eliminate the ghost worker payroll fraud at all levels of government, we shall also implement a unified personal identification system for all persons working across all arms of government including constitutional offices," President Ruto stated.

In addition to the identification system, President Ruto revealed that his administration plans to introduce mandatory continuous vetting of public servants.

This measure is intended to maintain a high standard of professionalism and integrity within the public sector.

The President also outlined his 'Alliance of Rivals' administration's commitment to establishing a robust legal and institutional framework to tackle corruption in public service.

This includes holding accounting officers personally accountable for any pilferage or loss of resources within their respective departments.

The framework will also centralize wealth declaration processes across all government agencies, making it easier to monitor and address any discrepancies.

Furthermore, President Ruto disclosed that the government is considering amendments to key statutes, including the Evidence Act and the Criminal Procedures Code, to expedite the prosecution of corruption cases. These changes are aimed at ensuring that individuals implicated in corruption are swiftly brought to justice.

The announcement comes on the back of a January report by the Public Service Commission (PSC), which highlighted that the State House was among the leading government agencies plagued by ghost workers.