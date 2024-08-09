Kenya: President Ruto Says 'Alliance of Rivals' in New Cabinet to Unlock Long-Denied Opportunities

President William Ruto now says the 'alliance of rivals' formed by incorporating members of the opposition in his revamped Cabinet will unlock long-denied opportunities to spur national prosperity.

The head of state who was speaking during the swearing-in of the reconstituted cabinet in State House Nairobi asserted that it is now clear that Kenyans are united in a bid to ensure the whole country succeeds.

"I am persuaded that this moment in the life of our nation calls on us to build a strong team of rivals to give our transformation agenda the best chance of success and to enhance inclusivity in our national government,"

"With the formation of this broad-based government that brings together former political rivals into one selfless patriotic team, we will unlock the potential of our country that has long been denied us by factional and sectarian competition,".

President Ruto had on July 19 announced his new cabinet nominees that included four senior members of the ODM party, a move that sparked a disconnect within the opposition outfit.

They include John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development).

The head of state has however defended that move as the phase of Kenya that will turbocharge the country's development.

Earlier, Ruto emphasized that the current moment is ideal for unity and collaboration.

He assured that the support from opposition members would strengthen his administration's ability to advance the national development agenda.