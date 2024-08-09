South Africa: Parliament Confirms Receiving Correspondence From MK Party

8 August 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

Parliament confirms that it has received correspondence from the MK Party advising the Speaker of the National Assembly of its decision to remove 15 of its public representatives from the National Assembly. According to the Constitution, a person loses membership of the National Assembly if they cease to be a member of the party that nominated them to the Assembly.

Simultaneously, the Speaker has received email correspondence of persons on the party's reserve list indicating their unavailability to fill any vacancies in the National Assembly. The emails were submitted through the party's Chief Whip in Parliament. The Speaker is currently considering these correspondences, and a decision will be made in due course.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.