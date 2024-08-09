South Africa: Parliament Confirms Receiving Correspondence From MK Party

document

Parliament confirms that it has received correspondence from the MK Party advising the Speaker of the National Assembly of its decision to remove 15 of its public representatives from the National Assembly. According to the Constitution, a person loses membership of the National Assembly if they cease to be a member of the party that nominated them to the Assembly.

Simultaneously, the Speaker has received email correspondence of persons on the party's reserve list indicating their unavailability to fill any vacancies in the National Assembly. The emails were submitted through the party's Chief Whip in Parliament. The Speaker is currently considering these correspondences, and a decision will be made in due course.