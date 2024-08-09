South Africa: Home Affairs Chairperson Calls On Department to Conclude Chidimma Adetshina Investigation

8 August 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, notes the preliminary update from the Minister of Home Affairs on the investigation into the citizenship of Miss SA contestant Ms Chidimma Adetshina.

The Chairperson raised his concerns that the update leaves more questions than it answers and urged the department to conclude its investigation. This would provide clarity on the matter, which seems to involve corrupt officials selling citizenship and which impacts negatively on the authenticity of South Africa's population register.

The Chairperson has welcomed the department's intention to investigate internal staff members to ensure that, in the case of any wrongdoing, prosecution and internal disciplinary processes are instituted. "The speedy conclusion of the investigation will ensure accountability and justice," Mr Chabane emphasised.

The 6th parliament portfolio committee had raised concerns about the alarming cases of collaboration between some officials within the department and syndicates who fraudulently sell official documents. That committee had recommended the establishment of the investigating team, which resulted in the establishment of the Lubisi Commission with a report that included clear recommendation for implementation.

The continued acts of corruption in the department demonstrate the need to put in place preventative measures and also highlight the importance of the joint work of the department's anti-corruption branch and the Lubisi Commission.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the portfolio committee will receive a detailed update on the matter, including a comprehensive report from the anti-corruption branch on investigations it is busy with.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.