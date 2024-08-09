South Africa: Home Affairs Chairperson Calls On Department to Conclude Chidimma Adetshina Investigation

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, notes the preliminary update from the Minister of Home Affairs on the investigation into the citizenship of Miss SA contestant Ms Chidimma Adetshina.

The Chairperson raised his concerns that the update leaves more questions than it answers and urged the department to conclude its investigation. This would provide clarity on the matter, which seems to involve corrupt officials selling citizenship and which impacts negatively on the authenticity of South Africa's population register.

The Chairperson has welcomed the department's intention to investigate internal staff members to ensure that, in the case of any wrongdoing, prosecution and internal disciplinary processes are instituted. "The speedy conclusion of the investigation will ensure accountability and justice," Mr Chabane emphasised.

The 6th parliament portfolio committee had raised concerns about the alarming cases of collaboration between some officials within the department and syndicates who fraudulently sell official documents. That committee had recommended the establishment of the investigating team, which resulted in the establishment of the Lubisi Commission with a report that included clear recommendation for implementation.

The continued acts of corruption in the department demonstrate the need to put in place preventative measures and also highlight the importance of the joint work of the department's anti-corruption branch and the Lubisi Commission.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the portfolio committee will receive a detailed update on the matter, including a comprehensive report from the anti-corruption branch on investigations it is busy with.