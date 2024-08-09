Zimbabwe: Macheso Now a Spent Force - Survey

8 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)

A 24-hour poll that was run by The Herald on its X handle and reached close to 8 000 people has indicated that Sungura legend Alick Macheso is now a spent force.

The survey follows the release of the album 'Kupa Kuturika' last week, which ignited fierce debate in the music circles with many alleging that the album is of poor quality and that the legendary Sungura artiste has now gone past his prime.

According to the poll results, 44,2 percent of the respondents said Macheso is now a spent force while 37 percent said he still has the musical touch. The remaining 18.8 percent settled for the maybe answer.

