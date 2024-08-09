South Africa: SAFA, SABC Extend Their Long-Standing Partnership for Another Four Years

The announcement was made at the SABC Sport studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

The deal will run through until 2028, which will see the national broadcaster continue to bring all the South African football men's and women's national teams, as well as the Hollywoodbets Super League and regional leagues, to the football-loving public at no charge.

Having served the nation together since Bafana Bafana's readmission to international football in 1992, SABC Sport will remain at the forefront of the national teams' successes, as was witnessed at the 1996 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive and engaging football content to viewers across South Africa, ensuring that fans have unprecedented access to live matches, highlights, interviews and expert analysis.

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan said: "The continued relationship between football and the public broadcaster augurs well for football development in our country. The extension of this relationship means the public will continue to watch our national teams in action as well as SAFA's various national programs.

"Our Vision 2030 aims to take football development to every corner of the country and there is no better partner than SABC."

SABC Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said: "This is a partnership that has been holding us in good stead for the past 32 years and has allowed South Africans to be part of the football journey. We have an agreement in place now for another four-year cycle, and what's exciting about this new cycle is that it's not just limited to only the senior teams, for example, Bafana Bafana. It's also got the Banyana Banyana matches, including the Hollywoodbets Super League, which is critical. But also, for me, personally, I love the fact that we are going to be able to showcase the grassroots league, which are critical for the future of this country - young people coming out in numbers and playing, as the future stars of football in South Africa, so it's so critical that we are there."