Kenya Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Capital

Police in Kenya used tear gas against protesters in Nairobi on Thursday, as President William Ruto introduced his new Cabinet.

The demonstrations, led by activists calling for Ruto's resignation, continued despite his recent Cabinet changes and the removal of planned tax increases.

The Nane Nane march, named after the number eight in Swahili and occurring on August 8, follows weeks of protests that began peacefully in June but later turned violent. The unrest started over a controversial tax proposal that would increase taxes amid high living costs.

Protesters stormed parliament on June 25 as its members voted to pass the bill, which was subsequently rejected by Ruto.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights says that more than 50 people have died since the protests began.

On Thursday, many businesses in Nairobi were closed, and public transport was disrupted. Police set up roadblocks and used tear gas to drive protesters out of the city's financial district.

Some protesters shouted "Ruto must go" during clashes with riot police, according to Reuters.

Ruto responded to the protests by firing most of his Cabinet last month, keeping only the foreign minister. He then added opposition members to his Cabinet, but activists criticized the action as a corrupt move and continued to call for his resignation.

They also demand more reforms to fight corruption and improve public services.

Ruto defended his new Cabinet, saying it shows national unity and will meet the demands of protesters. He has promised to look into complaints about police behavior during the protests but generally supports their actions.

Ruto urged Kenyans to wait until the 2027 elections for change, stressing his commitment to the rule of law.

The protests, organized mostly online and without official leaders, have caused varying levels of disruption across major cities. Civil society groups and the Law Society of Kenya have called for respect for human rights during protests and urged police to avoid using unmarked vehicles and non-uniformed officers.

Some information for this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.