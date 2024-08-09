Rwanda: Nyabugogo Bus Terminal to Get $100 Million Facelift

Revamping Nyabugogo bus terminal is set to commence in 2025 and be completed in 2027 at a cost of between $100 million and $150 million, Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya, the City of Kigali Spokesperson told The New Times on Thursday, August 8.

However, she said, "The final cost will be determined upon completion of the study and validation."

Nyabugogo multimodal transit hub will facilitate movements of people within Kigali and connection with the rest of Rwanda and neighbouring countries and will have a modern complex replacing the current bus stop, transforming it into a better hub for travelers.

The project will be carried out by the city administration in partnership with the World Bank.

The revamped bus terminal will also have space for travel-related business.

It is understood that as the project gets underway, bus services will be temporarily relocated to another part of the Nyabugogo area to allow the construction works of the new terminal to go on.

"The City of Kigali in collaboration with Transport agencies have identified areas of temporary relocation which are in the vicinity of the existing hub in order to not disrupt the surrounding businesses. The temporary relocation sites will be communicated to the general public in the near future," she explained.

Ntirenganya said Nyabugogo multimodal transit hub will align with Kigali's vision to integrate various transport modes such as connecting buses, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrian pathways for seamless transit.

The transit hub, she noted, will also align with sustainable development initiatives such as incorporating renewable energy sources, efficient water use, eco-friendly construction techniques as well as sustainable transport infrastructure.

The transport facilitation facility also aligns with job creation and business opportunities such as providing employment and fostering business growth in the area, improved infrastructure and level of service that will boost public transport.

"Nyabugogo bus terminal will accommodate an increased number of buses and passengers. The exact number and size of all the necessary facilities to be included in the hub are still under detailed analysis," Ntirenganya said.

Key facilities, she said, include bus terminal area, waiting areas, office spaces, retail and administrative spaces, accessibility features, information display and payment systems, sanitation facilities, security facilities, recreational and wellness facilities among others.

Kigali also plans to put in place Dedicated Bus Lane (DBL) systems during peak hours in some of the busy public transport corridors.

With this, it is expected that the average waiting time for buses during peak hours may reduce from 30 to 15 minutes.

Alphonse Nkurunziza, a senior lecturer of transport planning, engineering and urban structure at the University of Rwanda, said DBL is a key strategy for improving the city's public transport system "because buses will move on schedule" and won't be delayed by traffic jam in addition to revamping Nyabugogo transit hub.