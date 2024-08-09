Uganda: Workers MP Raises Concerns Over Too Many Retirement of Teachers

Arinaitwe Rwakajara, the Member of Parliament representing workers, has expressed concern over the high number of teachers applying for early retirement, warning of a potential crisis in the education sector.

"The current salary disparities could be driving this trend, as majority of those applying for early retirement are arts teachers whose salaries have not been enhanced," Rwakajara said.

"This is a worrying trend that needs to be addressed urgently."

Rwakajara is calling for the creation of a fund to support teachers who cannot afford to pursue further education, with the costs to be deducted from their salaries.

"This will help teachers upgrade their qualifications and remain in the profession," he explained.

The MP warned that failure to act could lead to a severe shortage of experienced educators, devastating the education sector.

"If we don't address this issue, we risk losing our best teachers and compromising the quality of education in our country," Rwakajara cautioned.

Rwakajara's concerns come as the education sector faces the looming threat of losing thousands of experienced teachers to early retirement.

The MP's call to action seeks to mitigate this crisis and ensure the long-term sustainability of Uganda's education system."