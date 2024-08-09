Ethiopia: Civil Society Group Urges Transparency and Inclusivity in National Dialogue Process, Issues Petition

Addis Abeba — The Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), an Ethiopian civil society organization, has issued a petition calling for increased transparency and inclusivity in the country's national dialogue process.

The petition addresses concerns about the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission, which was established in 2021 to tackle long-standing national issues and create consensus through dialogue.

In its statement, CARD acknowledges the efforts made by the Commission thus far but expresses several concerns about the process. The organization points out that there were limited stakeholder consultations during the Commission's formation, and the criteria for selecting commissioners lacked clarity. These pre-establishment issues, according to CARD, have eroded some stakeholders' confidence in the process from the outset.

Mengistu Assefa, head of programs at CARD, told Addis Standard that CARD had conducted research on the Commission's operations, focusing on two of the 11 foundational principles of national dialogue: inclusivity and transparency. The research found that these principles were not being adequately practiced by the Commission.

According to Mengistu, the full research findings will be made public soon. He added that if a significant number of people sign and agree with the petition, CARD intends to submit it to the Commission.

The petition highlights several specific concerns, including the absence of clear plans for including armed groups in the dialogue, particularly in conflict-affected regions such as Oromia, Amhara, and Benishangul-Gumuz.

CARD also raises issues about the perceived lack of safeguards against government influence in the dialogue process and calls for stronger measures to ensure the independence of the proceedings.

Additionally, CARD notes that major religious institutions, including the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, have expressed concerns about inadequate representation in the dialogue, while pointing to a potential overrepresentation of government-aligned participants in the dialogue forums.

The agenda-setting process in Addis Ababa has also come under scrutiny. CARD reports that many groups involved in this process included participants who appeared to reflect government positions, potentially skewing representation. The organization emphasizes the need for clearer procedures to ensure balanced participation and agenda formation.

The potential for disproportionate influence is another point of concern raised by CARD. The organization notes that speeches at the opening forum, including that of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, could significantly shape subsequent discussions and decisions, potentially overshadowing other perspectives.

Mengistu stated that CARD plans to engage in advocacy work directed at the Commission to ensure that the remaining national dialogue proceedings are neutral and transparent, with the ultimate goal of creating a national consensus. He explained that the petition is part of this advocacy effort, aimed at gauging public agreement on the perceived gaps in the Commission's work.

The organization is inviting other civil society groups and concerned parties to join this call for improved transparency in the national dialogue process, asserting that enhancing transparency is essential for building trust among all stakeholders and ensuring broad acceptance of the dialogue's outcomes across Ethiopian society.

In May, ahead of the agenda-setting conferences in Addis Abeba, the Caucus of Opposition Parties (CoP), an umbrella of eleven opposition groups in Ethiopia, accused the commission of failing to fulfill its stated purpose of facilitating an "inclusive" national dialogue, alleging that it has instead been "used for political purposes" by the ruling party.

In an editorial published in March this year, Addis Standard highlighted the imperative to include not only armed groups but also key opposition political parties and other important stakeholders to redeem the national dialogue process.