Ethiopia: Federal High Court Acquits Taye Dendea On Two Charges, Orders Defense On Third

Addis Abeba — The Federal High Court Lideta Branch has issued a ruling in the case of Taye Dendea, former State Minister of Peace, acquitting him of two charges while ordering him to defend against a third.

Prosecutors accuse Taye of "violating" the provisions of Article 251/C and Article 257/G of the 2004 Criminal Law, alleging that while serving as State Minister of Peace, Taye disseminated "propaganda messages in support of anti-peace forces" and posted messages "expressing support" on his social media page.

Additionally, prosecutors accuse Taye of violating the Firearms Act by possessing "unauthorized weapons" allegedly found at his former residence in Lideta sub-city Woreda 6 during a search. Taye's family has since been forcibly evicted from the residence.

In today's ruling, the court examined evidence presented by the prosecution, including witness testimonies and documentary evidence of alleged propaganda messages on social media.

After reviewing the evidence, the court determined that the first two charges, related to alleged propaganda dissemination, did not constitute criminal acts. The court found that Taye's social media posts and an interview given to BBC Afaan Oromo fell within the constitutional right to express opinions. Consequently, the court acquitted Taye of these charges without requiring him to present a defense, local media reported.

While acquitting Taye of the first two charges, the court ordered him to defend against the third charge concerning illegal possession of firearms. The court found sufficient evidence to proceed with this charge and instructed Taye to prepare a defense under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Taye's request for bail on the remaining charge was denied. The court cited concerns about the potential length of the sentence and the risk of Taye not appearing if released. Additionally, Taye raised issues about alleged pressure on his legal representation. The court recommended that a public defender be appointed if his current lawyers are unable to continue.

Taye Dendea was sacked as state minister of Peace by PM Abiy Ahmed on 11 December 2023 following his unprecedented media engagement and social media posts where he made stern remarks criticizing the PM and his administration.

He was arrested the next day accused of alleged participation in terrorist activities during his tenure in a high-ranking position within the administration.