Zimbabwe: Magaya's Yadah FC Hit By FIFA Transfer Ban

YADAH Stars has been hit by a transfer ban by FIFA following its failure to settle a US$82 000 debt owed to three players that the club had signed from Brazil.

YADAH, in breach of contract, terminated the contracts of the trio who then reported them to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe before the case was put before the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber which ruled in favour of the players and ordered YADAH to pay US$82 000 by July 27.

The Miracle Boys failed to meet the deadline, hence the FIFA suspension.

"In this context, it appears that, despite the Decision the respondent, YADAH FC (the Respondent) has still not complied with its financial obligations towards Juan Luciano Farias (the Claimant).

"In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by FIFA.

"Moreover, and by the aforementioned decision, the Zimbabwe Football Association (in copy) is requested to immediately implement on the respondent the Club YADAH FC, if not done yet, a ban from registering new players at the national level.

"We thank you for taking note of the above and for your valuable cooperation in this matter," reads FIFA's letter.

The impact of the ban means YADAH is no longer allowed to sign a local or foreign player until the ban is lifted.

Efforts by this publication to get a comment from YADAH Stars were fruitless.

YADAH is also now risking not being registered for the 2025 Premier Soccer League season if they fail to make the payment as ordered by FIFA.