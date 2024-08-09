Uganda: Tayebwa Warns MPs Over Media Statement On Parliament's Regional Sittings

9 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has urged Members of Parliament to be cautious with their media statements, warning that some comments are undermining the integrity of Parliament.

"Some statements are undermining the stature of the August House," Tayebwa said while chairing the Thursday Parliamentary session.

This comes as the controversy surrounding the upcoming regional Parliamentary sittings continues to escalate.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, recently revealed that Parliament plans to spend 5 billion shillings on each of the four regional sittings, sparking debate among MPs.

However, Tayebwa dismissed this claim, saying "The shs5 billion budget on each of the regional sittings is untrue."

Meanwhile, MPs from Northern Uganda are divided on the issue. Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong defended the regional sittings, saying "All MPs from the region are involved in the preparations."

However, Oguzi Lee, another MP from the same region representing Maracha County challenged this, saying "The preparations are not inclusive."

Tayebwa's warning to MPs comes as the House prepares to provide guidance on the objectives of the regional sittings.

"I advise MPs to be mindful of their statements to the media," he said. "We should protect the integrity of Parliament.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.