Uganda: Tayebwa Warns MPs Over Media Statement On Parliament's Regional Sittings

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has urged Members of Parliament to be cautious with their media statements, warning that some comments are undermining the integrity of Parliament.

"Some statements are undermining the stature of the August House," Tayebwa said while chairing the Thursday Parliamentary session.

This comes as the controversy surrounding the upcoming regional Parliamentary sittings continues to escalate.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, recently revealed that Parliament plans to spend 5 billion shillings on each of the four regional sittings, sparking debate among MPs.

However, Tayebwa dismissed this claim, saying "The shs5 billion budget on each of the regional sittings is untrue."

Meanwhile, MPs from Northern Uganda are divided on the issue. Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong defended the regional sittings, saying "All MPs from the region are involved in the preparations."

However, Oguzi Lee, another MP from the same region representing Maracha County challenged this, saying "The preparations are not inclusive."

Tayebwa's warning to MPs comes as the House prepares to provide guidance on the objectives of the regional sittings.

"I advise MPs to be mindful of their statements to the media," he said. "We should protect the integrity of Parliament.