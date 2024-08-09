Uganda: Museveni Tips Zimbabwean Soldiers On Prosperity

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has given a lecture this afternoon to 32 Zimbabwean soldiers at State House Entebbe.

In his lecture, he emphasised the four principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) on prosperity.

He informed the course participants that these principles are what Africa needs to achieve prosperity without relying on external aid.

President Museveni highlighted how after African countries gained independence, leaders like Robert Mugabe, Samora Machel, Julius Nyerere, and others began analyzing and devising strategies to promote prosperity in Africa.

He noted that these identified four key principles patriotism, Pan- Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy.

Museveni emphasised that for Africa to grow and reduce dependence on Western countries, every adult should engage in producing goods or services, sell them with proper calculation and earn money through this process to attain prosperity for their country.

He elaborated on the first principle, patriotism, stressing the importance of moving away from politics based on identity towards politics based on national interests.

He underlined the need for people to prioritise their love for their country over tribal or religious affiliations, stating, "Love Uganda because it is essential for your own prosperity."

The second principle, Pan-Africanism, was explained by President Museveni as crucial for African countries to achieve prosperity.

He highlighted the necessity of expanding the market economy as internal markets may not suffice with increased production of goods and services.

Museveni pointed out that Uganda's production growth in products like milk and sugarcane surpassed the capacity of its internal market, requiring access to the larger African market for sustained economic growth.

He emphasised the significance of embracing Pan- Africanism, encouraging people to love Africa due to its essential role in their prosperity.

The president highlighted that by focusing on these key sectors, societies can achieve prosperity but also underscored the importance of strategic security for the country, noting that a stable nation can experience faster economic growth without interruptions.

President Museveni pointed out that heavy reliance on foreign aid is detrimental to many African countries as it often leads to external interference in their internal affairs.

He also identified corruption as a significant challenge in African countries, stating, "The major problem we have in Uganda now is corruption among our cadres."

The head of the delegation, Captain Morris Mwijuka expressed gratitude to the president for the insightful lecture and the warm hospitality extended to them during their visit to Uganda.