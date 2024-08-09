Uganda Baati Says Counterfeits Hurting Country's Construction Sector

Players have warned that counterfeits and substandard products that have flooded Uganda are hurting the country's construction sector.

Speaking during an engaging with the media, officials from Uganda Baati Limited said in many incidents, fraudsters target highly selling product lines that they counterfeit.

"As we speak, there are a number of substandard products on the market. For example, in the steel sector, it is very difficult for the end user to actually tell what is standard and what is not. In hollow section, the regional standard is one millimeter but some sell products below this standard but most consumers won't differentiate," Ian Rumanyika, the head of corporate affairs at Uganda Baati said.

"It is such a very fragile sector that counterfeits and substandard products have flooded and are affecting genuine ones."

Rumanyika explained that while some of the counterfeits and substandard products are locally manufactured, many are coming from as far as China and flooded the Ugandan market.

"Recently we had a campaign on our new stone coated roofing tiles, lifestile but we realized there are counterfeits trying to imitate lifestile coming from China."

According to construction sector players, the counterfeits and substandard products are on several occasions purchased by gullible customers and this state of affairs has a toll effect on the sector.

Need for awareness

Rumanyika said creating awareness about counterfeits and substandard products is key is the sector is to be clean.

"We need to inform and create awareness and educate suppliers and customers on the importance of having quality products for purposes of building the economy on a strong foundation. The construction industry in Uganda is a recipient of substandard products within the different channels and as leaders in the sector, we have been at the forefront of making sure we advocate for the right standards and right products," Rumanyika said.

He said Uganda Baati has in the past partnered with Uganda National Bureau of Standards and Uganda Manufacturers Association to advocate for standards.

Rumanyika insisted that it is everyone's role to ensure substandard and counterfeit products are fought from the market or else everyone will suffer consequences.

"We must come out to advocate for the right standards but also make sure what we have on the market earns value for money. We are not there at the end point where dealer or hardware is selling but we encourage consumers to look out for standard products. For example, each of our products have our logos and this is what the consumer should look out for to have value for money."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda Baati is this year celebrating its 60th anniversary.

According to Macklean Kukundakwe, the head of marketing at the company said the year-long 60th anniversary celebrations are running under the theme, 'Building Uganda together'.

"The celebrations are broken into four themes where we celebrate Uganda Baati in the past where we shall showcase the achievements of the company since 1964 but shall also celebrate the employees that have been at the company and the leadership team that has supported us," Kukundakwe said.

"We shall also celebrate Uganda Baati in the community where we shall unpack our impact and contribution to the Ugandan communities where we operate. This will be impact in shelter, environment, education and in health.We will also showcase Uganda Baati in the future which is a story of what is going to come in terms of innovation over the years and those planned in the next five to ten years or so as we continue to grow the company and country at large."