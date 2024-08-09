Tunisia: General Security Situation Focus of Meeting Between President of the Republic and Interior Minister

9 August 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The general security situation in the country, particularly the rise in crime, was the focus of President Kais Saied's meeting with Interior Minister Khaled Nouri and Secretary of State for National Security Sofiene Bessadok at Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, Saied called for a redoubling of efforts to combat all types of crime, especially by "those who are preparing for the elections behind the scenes in order to inflame the situation", as evidenced by the recent arrests of a number of people who deliberately cut off water and electricity in several towns and villages.

"The electoral campaign, which has not yet begun, has been preceded by criminal campaigns with clear objectives that the Tunisian people will have to confront," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.