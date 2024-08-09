Tunisia: General Security Situation Focus of Meeting Between President of the Republic and Interior Minister

Tunis — The general security situation in the country, particularly the rise in crime, was the focus of President Kais Saied's meeting with Interior Minister Khaled Nouri and Secretary of State for National Security Sofiene Bessadok at Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, Saied called for a redoubling of efforts to combat all types of crime, especially by "those who are preparing for the elections behind the scenes in order to inflame the situation", as evidenced by the recent arrests of a number of people who deliberately cut off water and electricity in several towns and villages.

"The electoral campaign, which has not yet begun, has been preceded by criminal campaigns with clear objectives that the Tunisian people will have to confront," he was quoted as saying in the statement.