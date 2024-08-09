Egypt: New Alamein Witnesses for 1st Time Tourists From 104 Countries

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy held a press conference Thursday 9/8/2024, where he confirmed that for the first time the New Alamein City witnessed this year tourists from 104 nationalities.

The international press conference came on the sidelines of a tour of the New Alamein Festival, accompanied by 13 foreign ambassadors and officials, and the Managing Director of the United Media Services Company, to learn about the festival's activities, in the presence of representatives of 24 foreign media outlets.

The Alamein Festival comes within the framework of the United Media Services Company's strategy to launch national initiatives with the aim of highlighting the urban development witnessed by the entire Northwest Coast region, headed by the New Alamein City, and promoting tourism in the city and its charming beaches and moderate climate most days of the year, as well as promoting investment opportunities in the Northwest Coast region, and emphasizing the role of soft power in supporting the state's efforts to develop and develop various tourist destinations.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, said that the airports of Borg El Arab, Marsa Matrouh and Alamein facilitated access to various tourist destinations.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities added, in during the press conference in the New Alamein City, that the United Media Services Company is a key partner in promoting Egyptian tourism.

Sherif Fathy thanked the United Media Services Company for the system and organization witnessed by the New Alamein Festival.

Sherif Fathy said that tourism has become advanced despite the existing challenges, but Egypt has become able to find solutions to all tourism problems.

"The New Alamein City was able in record time to transform into a very large tourist city, and the Alamein Festival with the efforts of the United Company shed more light on the city," he said.

He further explained that the government has a goal to reach 30 million tourists, adding that for that to happen, there are hypotheses that were not reached due to the geopolitical situation and the slowdown in investment in building hotel rooms, and the only thing that separates us from the thirty million tourists is building hotel rooms and nothing else."

The Minister of Tourism continued: "We have submitted two initiatives to the Cabinet and we are ready to fully cooperate with the private sector, and anyone interested in investing in Egypt is welcome until we finally reach the mutual benefit of investment."

"The other part is related to cooperation with the United Company to activate tourism through indirect marketing and using social media, rather than relying on advertisements and films," he added.

The United Media Services Company launched the U LIVE channel to broadcast the activities of the new El Alamein Festival in its second session, and the new channel comes on a frequency of 11785 vertical under the name of the United U LIVE channel, and the channel will continue to operate until the end of the El Alamein Festival at the end of next August, as the channel will continue presenting the most important activities of the El Alamein Festival.

The United Company was keen to include in the agenda of the second session of the New Alamein Festival a variety of artistic, cultural, sports and entertainment shows that suit the different interests of visitors and attract tourists of different nationalities.

The Alamein Festival witnesses more than 20 diverse events, including artistic theatrical shows produced by the most famous producers and starring the brightest big stars and young artists.