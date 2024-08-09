Kenya: Flags Fixed On New CSs Cars Immediately After Taking Oath

Nairobi — As soon as the newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries had completed taking their oaths of office, officials adorned the cars assigned to them with the Kenyan flag.

The flags signify the cabinet secretaries' formal status and position as well as their new positions in the government.

Officials were observed installing official flags on the cars of the recently appointed cabinet members.

President Ruto presided over the swearing-in Ceremony at State House Nairobi.

The privilege to fly the national flags on their official vehicles is per the National Flag, Emblems and Names (Amendment) Act 2014.

The first to take his oath of office was Interior and National Administration CS Kithure Kindiki.

He was followed by Defence CS Soipan Tuya, John Mbadi (National Treasury), Justin Muturi (Public Service) and Aden Duale (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry).

Followed by Lands CS Alice Wahome was next to take the oath, followed by Julius Ogamba (Education), Davis Chirchir (Transport), and Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife).

Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), Eric Muuga (Water and Sanitation), Salim Mvurya (Investment, Trade and Industry), Debra Barasa (Health) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs and Sports) also followed respectively.

The swearing in follows the new Cabinet Secretaries approved by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments however, rejected the nomination of Soi Lang'at as Gender cabinet secretary.

In a report tabled in Parliament by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, all other nominees were approved except for Lang'at.

The amendment to save Lang'at's nomination, proposed by Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, was withdrawn at the last minute.

The Committee elaborated grounds for rejecting Lang'at on lack of strategic leadership and cultural sensitivity.

Ichungwah pointed out that the rejection of Lang'at's nomination does not impede appointment to any other public office.

"A rejection only connotes a person's unsuitability to the office he or she [is] appointed but not an indictment in any way for her performance of other responsibility. The President may nominated her to another position," Ichung'wah noted.

The Kikuyu constituency lawmaker urged collegues not to shoot down the report on the basis of the Gender Cabinet nominee rejection to defend regional balance saying the President has powers to appoint another nominee from the region.

"I will encourage the President to nominate another person from the same village or area with equal experience and expertise. We urge members to adopt this report [on which] we reached a consensus on today morning," Ichung'wah implored.

The Majority Leader urged MPs not to belittle the report by the vetting committee which took three days to conclude.