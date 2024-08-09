Kenya: Burglars Terrorize Mothers At Kisumu Hospital, Steal Phones and Cash

8 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — A group of burglars terrorized lactating mothers at Lumumba Health Hospital in Kisumu on Wednesday morning, stealing phones and cash. Some of the victims were recovering from surgeries.

Kisumu County Chief Officer John Oywa said the incident caused significant distress among the mothers.

"They scaled the perimeter wall and stealthily entered the postnatal ward," he said.

Oywa said that police have launched investigations into the incident, which occurred between 3 and 4 am.

The hospital administrator and the private security guards on duty have already recorded statements with the police.

As a temporary measure, the county department of medical services has begun reinforcing the perimeter fences by installing electric fences. Additionally, security guards are being reorganized.

Oywa promised disciplinary action against any officers found to have been negligent in their duties.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.