Kenya: Mudavadi Urges Kenyans Abroad to Uphold Host Country's Laws

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans traveling abroad through labor exportation agreements to adhere strictly to the laws of their host countries.

Speaking during the Mkulima Majuu Programme Send-off Ceremony for 350 workers headed to the United Kingdom, Mudavadi emphasized the stark differences between Kenya and other nations, warning against the perils of engaging in criminal activities abroad.

"When you are arrested there, we are left to struggle with how to assist you. Don't put Kenya in that situation," Mudavadi stated, highlighting the challenges the Kenyan government faces in securing the release of nationals detained overseas.

His remarks come in the wake of a high-profile case involving Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan facing execution in Saudi Arabia over a murder-related charge.

The Kenyan government has been lobbying intensively to secure Munyakho's release, but Mudavadi's comments underscore the difficulties involved in such efforts.

Mudavadi also drew a parallel between the situation abroad and the challenges faced by authorities in Kenya.

He noted the political influence that often complicates the handling of protestors in Kenya, contrasting this with the swift justice meted out in the United Kingdom in the wake of the ant-immigrants demonstration by the far-right demonstrators.

"Judges in the UK have been locking up people because of the violent demonstrations in that country. Two people have been sentenced to two years for being involved in violence in the UK," he noted.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary lamented that such action would likely face backlash in Kenya.

"If that happens here, we will start hearing people calling for the release of the arrested persons," he added.

Kenya has recently witnessed a series of protests, predominantly led by Gen Z youth demanding better governance.

These demonstrations have resulted in over 60 deaths, many of which occurred during clashes with police.