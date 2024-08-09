Africa: Widows' Rights in Africa - No Woman Should Lose Her Rights When She Loses Her Husband

guest column

Recently I had the privilege of attending the inaugural African Widows Summit. For the first time, gender ministers, First Ladies, and African Union leaders from 11 countries met with widows, advocates, and others to discuss necessary systematic reforms needed to support widows on the continent. There were promising commitments made by leaders from countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Zanzibar. Bernedette Maria Jagger, Namibia's Deputy Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare, said: "In Namibia, we are committed to advancing women's rights with a special focus on widows."

Now we need them to make good on their commitments to help widows.

The Summit highlighted the plight of widows, and how they often face economic, social, and cultural challenges. Widows face social and inheritance discrimination. Rites meant to honor the deceased often marginalize them, causing harm. They endure forced sexual cleansing, face stigma, and are often disinherited. According to the World Bank Report dubbed Invisible and Excluded , widows in Africa frequently endure marginalization and vulnerability, subjected to harmful traditional practices, economic deprivation, and social exclusion.

As a widow, I have faced humiliation , including, forced burial rituals, tussled with stigma, and fought for my inheritance rights.

Too often, if widows’ needs are addressed at all, it is through temporary relief efforts and isolated initiatives, which are not enough. Widows often receive temporary food aid, minimal one-time financial support, or no help during crises like the recent Kenyan floods . Emergency care, if any, lacks follow-up, and single workshops by Nonprofits don't offer mental health services, trauma, and healing support.

I’m not alone in my belief that more must be done for widows. At the Summit, Hope Nwakwesi, the President of the Africa Widows Union, said: “It is clear that African governments must transition from short-term solutions to comprehensive policy and structural reforms that genuinely empower widows and incorporate their welfare into the broader agenda for sustainable development.”

Of course, there are a few encouraging examples of progress emerging across the continent. In Kenya, Siaya County has taken significant steps to support widows, with three widows securing elective positions out of four women’s seats. Moreover, the recent adoption of the Siaya Widows Protection Law (2024) is a groundbreaking milestone. This law aims to outlaw harmful traditional practices, establish economic empowerment programs, and create a dedicated widows' directorate at the county assembly, setting a precedent for other regions to follow.

Despite these positive developments, they represent only a fraction of what is needed. The ongoing conflicts across the region such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Ethiopia exacerbate the vulnerability of widows.

There is an urgent need for comprehensive data collection, legal reforms addressing discriminatory customs, economic empowerment and societal attitude change to ensure that widows receive the support and protection they deserve.

Also, Africa must reject the notion of politicizing or commercializing compassion and waiting for 'magical' solutions from Western Non-Profits. The widow's plight is not just about grief and the need for prayers and social support; it calls for structural reforms that can provide sustainable and equitable solutions.

Not only do we look to country leaders to help widows, but we hope the incoming Chairperson of the African Union Commission will take on the issue, too. They must prioritize the welfare of widows as a key agenda item. This includes advocating for the integration of widows' rights into national policies, promoting the enforcement of existing laws, and encouraging the adoption of new legislation, where necessary, across member states.

Beyond the rhetoric, it is time for Africa to honor its widows at every level of society. By addressing their needs through systemic reforms, the region can ensure that widows are not left behind in the pursuit of sustainable development.

A widow's tears must be interpreted as a call for action, compelling African governments to build a more just and equitable society for all. Because no woman should lose her rights and dignity when she loses her husband.

Roseline Orwa is founder of the Rona Foundation , a grassroots organization in Kenya dedicated to widows’ rights. She tweets @RoselineOrwa