South Africa: Herstory Matters - Towards Gender Transformation in the South African Media

9 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Khusela Sangoni Diko

Three decades into our democracy, women are claiming their rightful places in newsrooms and the media industry. This is not just a milestone, it's a testament to the significant strides we've made.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min As we stand on the cusp of National Women's Day on 9 August, it's more than just a celebration. It's a moment of reflection, a moment to acknowledge the strides made in gender transformation, especially at the higher echelons, in the local media industry. While the journey towards gender equality in our industry is far from over, the progress we've witnessed is a beacon of hope for the future.

Three decades into our democracy, women are claiming their rightful places in newsrooms and the media industry. This is not just a milestone, it's a testament to the significant strides we've made.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsFemale journalist pioneers like Ruth First, Noni Jabavu, Juby Mayet, and countless others have multiplied. Their trailblazing efforts have not only laid the groundwork for the current generation of female journalists, but have also etched their names in the annals of history. We owe these remarkable women a debt of gratitude for paving the way for Nomavenda Mathiane, Lizeka Mda, Lakela Kaunda, Rehana Rossouw, Phindile Xaba, Karima Brown, Ferial Haffajee, Katy Katopodis, Anneliese Burgess, Phylicia Oppelt, Audrey Brown, and many...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.