South Africa: Herstory Matters - Towards Gender Transformation in the South African Media

opinion

Three decades into our democracy, women are claiming their rightful places in newsrooms and the media industry. This is not just a milestone, it's a testament to the significant strides we've made.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min As we stand on the cusp of National Women's Day on 9 August, it's more than just a celebration. It's a moment of reflection, a moment to acknowledge the strides made in gender transformation, especially at the higher echelons, in the local media industry. While the journey towards gender equality in our industry is far from over, the progress we've witnessed is a beacon of hope for the future.

Female journalist pioneers like Ruth First, Noni Jabavu, Juby Mayet, and countless others have multiplied. Their trailblazing efforts have not only laid the groundwork for the current generation of female journalists, but have also etched their names in the annals of history. We owe these remarkable women a debt of gratitude for paving the way for Nomavenda Mathiane, Lizeka Mda, Lakela Kaunda, Rehana Rossouw, Phindile Xaba, Karima Brown, Ferial Haffajee, Katy Katopodis, Anneliese Burgess, Phylicia Oppelt, Audrey Brown, and many...