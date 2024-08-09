South Africa: Navigating Global Power Shifts - Should SA Forge Stronger Ties in the West, East, North or South?

opinion

Listen to this article 14 min Listen to this article 14 min Globally, geopolitical tensions have heightened since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022 and the ongoing escalation of conflicts in the Middle East between Israel and its regional adversaries.

As part of the extended BRICS group, South Africa appears to align with the Global South, exemplified by its abstention from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Additionally, South Africa has been vocal in its criticism of Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, a militant organisation in the Gaza Strip, which is designated as a terrorist group by the US and the EU. The Western bloc of countries (mainly the US and Europe) may not look positively at South Africa's unofficial siding in the above-mentioned cases, which could affect future international relations.

Many commentators have urged South African politicians to maintain neutrality in international relations. Aligning too closely with the Global South, particularly against major Western powers like the US, could negatively affect international trade and the South African economy.

South Africa has numerous trade agreements, including the well-known Agoa with the US and...