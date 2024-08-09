Zimbabwe: Makarawu, Charamba Miss Podium Finish in 200m Olympics Final

ZIMBABWE's sprinters Tadiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba failed to make it to the podium in a tightly contested 200m men's final race at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday evening.

Makarawu attained position 6 with 20.10 seconds, while Charamba was last on position 8 with 20.53 seconds.

Although, missing the podium was a disappointment for Zimbabwe, Africa as a continent celebrated, thanks to Letsile Lebogo from Botswana who won the race in 19.46 seconds to claim gold.

For Makarawu racing in the Olympics finals was an experience worth going through and hopes are high that he will carry the lessons learnt going forward.

"It was a great experience, the final was very fun and the most relaxed race I have ever run.

"I did my best, I'm sixth in the world, it means we are going somewhere as Zimbabwe.

"I'm just three places from the podium finish, I really know where to work on from today until Tokyo next year at the World Championships," said Makarawu.

Makarawu is the current national record holder with 19.93 seconds which he attained early this year to book a place at the Olympics.

For Makanakaishe Charamba, racing in the Olympic final was a frightening experience.

"To be honest I was scared, this was the first time to race with the big guys with big names.

"Since now the race is done, I have the experience and have to focus on the World Championships in Tokyo," said Charamba.

Both Charamba and Makarawu are based in the United States of America, the duo is under the mentorship of coach Brian Dzingai who is the last Zimbabwean to make it into the 200m men's finals before these two.

Dzingai attained the fit in 2008 during the Beijing Olympics.