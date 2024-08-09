Uganda: Nameere Wants State House to Stop Graft Suspect MP Thanksgiving

Justine Nameere, a senior presidential advisor on Greater Masaka, has petitioned the Brigadier Gen Henry Isoke led State House Anti-Corruption Unit to block an upcoming Thanksgiving event organized by the embattled Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Namujju.

In her petition, Nameere argues that such public celebrations could undermine President Museveni's ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

She further contends that Namujju's actions could interfere with the ongoing investigations into corruption charges against her.

Ms Nameere's intervention suggests concern that the event could be seen as an attempt to influence public perception and potentially hinder justice.

"We write to you as patriotic Ugandans under our campaign 'Wacha Wewe, Stop Corruption' where we make all needed efforts to stand in solidarity with President Museveni in his spirited fight against corruption," Nameere wrot.

In the strongly-worded August 8 petition, Ms Nameere opposes the Member of Parliament event scheduled for this weekend in her constituency.

"We are vehemently protesting the function that has been organised by Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Namujju scheduled for this Sunday, August 11 where she plans to have a merry-making event to apparently send a message that she is unbothered by the corruption claims against her and she is a hero of her people," she said.

Without mincing her words, the former TV personality cum political hopeful Nameere contends that should this event be allowed it will send a bad signal to activists against corruption and most likely to jeopardise investigations.

"We have got reliable information that she and her cohorts plan to have a convoy from Nabwewanga near Lukaaya Town Council, all through Lukaya to Masaka City, then to Kyabakuza before proceeding to Lwengo District.

According to Nameere this kind of behaviour where people who are accused to high profile crimes including corruption are allowed to have processions when granted bail, doesn't augur well and it is a total mockery to the fight against corruption.

Namujju is not be the first high profile person accused of corruption to have a pompous occasion. In June, embattled Commissioner of Parliament Mathias Mpuuga held a similar colourful event in his constituency in Masaka City.

The event attracted high profile personalities in the political and religious society.