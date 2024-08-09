Uganda: British Chamber of Commerce Launches in Uganda to Promote Trade, Investment

A significant milestone has been reached in Uganda's business landscape with the official launch of the British Chamber of Commerce Uganda (BCCU).

The organisation aims to promote better trade links between the UK and Uganda. It will act as a collective voice and use the business community's influence to engage on trade policy, reduce barriers to entry and increase trade and investment, ultimately fostering economic growth.

The British Chamber of Commerce, which is currently operational in a number of other African countries, will be a catalyst for business success by providing a range of business support and trade promotion services.

From networking opportunities, business advocacy, educational seminars and exclusive members benefits, the Chamber is dedicated to helping UK businesses in Uganda of all sizes to prosper.

The Chamber of Commerce's main objective is to promote better trade links between the UK and Uganda and increase trade and investment.

The UK private sector is a major investor in Uganda's development and has the knowledge, experience to help drive Uganda's economic growth.

The British Chamber of Commerce will be a powerful tool that will drive relationship forward and build a better future for both countries.

The launch event was held at the British High Commissioner's residence and brought together business leaders, government officials and community members to witness the start of an exciting journey.

"As the economy and investment environment became more difficult, we need to strengthen our community in order to succeed. That is why I am delighted to be launching the British Chamber of Commerce Uganda, which will help all of us," Kate Airey OBE, the British High Commissioner to Uganda said.

"Individually our voice is small, but collectively, we can partner to support Uganda's growth. The UK private sector has invested billions into Uganda's economy, but our collective brand should be stronger. Having a chamber will give us the platform to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Uganda."

Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank and Founding Member of the BCCU expressed excitement at the launch of the organisation.

"We want to be the trusted voice of British business in Uganda, advocating for our members' interests, facilitating networking and collaboration, and contributing to economic prosperity of both nations."

The State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi said the British Chamber of Commerce provides an excellent business eco-system that provides a unique opportunity for connecting several businesses and brands in both Uganda and the UK.

"Our Government, under the steadfast stewardship of President Museveni has consistently, both in terms policy direction and action, emphasized the importance of attracting both trade and investment as key drivers for advancing socio-economic transformation in Uganda. The UK as a Development partner will play a critical role in terms of trade, investment and technical expertise."

Members of the British Chamber of Commerce will have access to exclusive benefits including connections to government and private sector organisations in the UK and Uganda, invitations to networking events, briefings and forums on topical issues, access to trade delegations supported by the Chamber, access to information released by the other British Chambers of Commerce around the world, invitations to events in London hosted by the British Chambers of Commerce Headquarters.

Membership fees start at $650 per annum.

There are three tiers of membership, plus an additional higher tier only available in the first year.

The criteria for membership includes British companies, a company with British directors or shareholders, any Ugandan company doing business with or in partnership with a UK company.

Any other companies that do not fit these criteria but are interested in membership can express an interest in joining.