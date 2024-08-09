Uganda: Tayebwa Refers Petition Against Ssekikubo to Lands Ministry

The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has referred a petition from residents of Lwemiyaga County in Ssembabule district to the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, for investigation and reporting back to Parliament within three months.

The petitioners accuse Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo, of land grabbing and involvement in killings.

Tayebwa directed the Minister to "carry out deeper investigations into the matter" and coordinate with other Ministries, as the allegations are serious and involve multiple government agencies.

"The minister should investigate this matter thoroughly and report back to Parliament within three months," Tayebwa said.

MP Theodore Ssekikubo asked whether the issue of Kazo County MP, Dan Kimosho, would be handled by the same Minister or as a separate petition.

Tayebwa responded, "If need be, MP Kimosho will be invited to clarify his statement."

The referral of the petition to the Minister marks a significant step towards addressing the concerns of the people of Lwemiyaga County that stormed and protested within the precincts of Parliament last month.