Uganda: Kenyan Envoy Speaks Out On FDC Katonga Allegations

The newly appointed Kenyan Ambassador to Uganda, Joash Maangi, has taken office at a time of heightened tension between Uganda and Kenya, as members of the FDC Katonga faction accuse Kenya of unlawfully handing over their colleagues to Ugandan security forces.

These individuals are now facing serious terrorism charges in Ugandan courts, a situation that has sparked concerns and outcry from opposition figures and human rights activists alike.

In an exclusive interview with NBS, Ambassador Maangi addressed these concerns ut he refrained from commenting in detail due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

He emphasized the importance of allowing the judicial process to run its course without interference and reassured the public that there is no reason to panic.

"These are Ugandans who were arrested by the Ugandan police, charged in courts here, and the case is still in court. As a person with legal training, discussing a matter in court is subjudice. My hands are tied; I would then be giving evidence, so we would be very reluctant to comment on anything that's being handled by the Ugandan government, with the sovereignty of the Ugandan government, and within Ugandan territory," Ambassador Maangi stated.

The ambassador's remarks come in the wake of a contentious incident where members of the FDC Katonga faction were reportedly apprehended in Kenya and subsequently transferred to Uganda, where they now face terrorism-related charges.

The opposition faction has accused the Kenyan government of violating international law and human rights by facilitating what they describe as an "unlawful rendition."

This situation has led to a strain in relations between the FDC Katonga faction and the Kenyan government, raising questions about the implications for diplomatic ties between the two East African nations.

Ambassador Maangi, however, was quick to dispel any fears that this incident might damage the long-standing and robust relationship between Uganda and Kenya.

He expressed confidence in the strength of the bilateral ties, underscoring the commitment of both nations to peace and cooperation.

"Our two presidents promote peace and cooperation, and there is no cause for alarm. There is absolutely nothing gone wrong; in fact, we are improving the relationship," Ambassador Maangi reassured.

He added that the relationship between Uganda and Kenya has been built on a strong foundation of mutual respect and shared interests, particularly in areas such as trade, tourism, and regional security.

While the ambassador's words were intended to calm nerves, the underlying issues remain unresolved.

The FDC Katonga faction continues to press for the release of their members, arguing that the charges