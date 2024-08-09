Kenya: Hrmped Administers Human Resource Diploma Exam

9 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board (HRMPEB) is currently administering the third series of examinations for the CBET Diploma and Certificate in HRM.

The exams, which started on August 7 and end today, are being conducted nationwide at Sigalagala, Nyandarua, and Kabete National Polytechnics.

HRMPEB became the first national exam body to introduce and examine competency-based education and training (CBET) diploma and certificate programs in human resource management.

According to HRMPEB acting CEO, Margaret Nguu, the establishment of these CBET programs involved a rigorous process.

This included the constitution of a taskforce on curriculum development, the creation of a competency framework, a curriculum review by a committee of experts, public participation, and ultimately, public validation of the curriculum.

"The CBET Diploma and Certificate in HR are designed to equip individuals with the competencies required to practice HR in both the public and private sectors," Nguu said.

"These courses address the employers' demand for qualified personnel, enabling them to compete in an environment where technology is constantly evolving and client expectations are increasingly demanding."

HRMPEB has accredited numerous institutions to offer CBET programs, including Kabete National Polytechnic, Eldoret National Polytechnic, Sigalagala National Polytechnic, The Kenya Coast National Polytechnic, Nyandarua, KCA University, and Kabarak University.

