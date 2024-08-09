Uganda: Ubos Issues Final Warning Over Missing Census Gadgets

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has issued a stern warning to all census supervisors, enumerators, and district leaders who have not yet returned the equipment used during the recent national census.

The warning comes as UBOS struggles to recover a significant number of devices still unaccounted for.

"As of today, out of the 241,444 pieces of equipment distributed during the census, we have not yet recovered 12,562 tablets and power banks," said Didacus Okoth, the UBOS spokesperson.

"This is unacceptable, and we urge all involved to return these devices immediately."

The equipment, which includes tablets and power banks, is crucial for UBOS to continue its data processing and ensure the accuracy of the census results.

The Bureau has made it clear that failure to return these items will result in the non-payment of allowances for those responsible.

Officials warn that if the equipment is not returned promptly, the individuals involved risk not being paid for their work during the census.

This measure is being taken to emphasize the importance of accountability and responsibility in handling government property.

The importance of these devices, and we are doing our best to locate and return them. However, there are challenges in some areas, and we hope UBOS will consider these when making their decisions.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics is urging all those who have not yet returned the equipment to do so immediately.

The deadline for the return is fast approaching, and failure to comply will have serious financial consequences.