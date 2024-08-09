Uganda: IGP's Vehicle Not Stolen - Police Clarify

The police have dismissed claims that the Inspector General of Police (IGP)'s official vehicle was stolen by thieves.

This follows media reports that the vehicle had been stolen by unknown thieves.

In a statement, Police spokesperson, Rusoke Kituuma, described the reports as "inaccurate", and said the IGP's had not been compromised.

"The Police Force firmly asserts that this information is both inaccurate and exaggerated. The IGP's official vehicle remains secure and has not been compromised. The vehicle involved in the reported theft is not the official car of the IGP," Kituuma said.

He explained that what transpired was the theft of a police single cabin pickup, registered as UP 00135, which operates as a service van.

He confirmed that the stolen vehicle had been recovered and the suspect behind its theft, arrested.

"Following this incident, a comprehensive investigation was initiated, resulting in the recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of a suspect." he said.

The police mouthpiece further said that the investigation is ongoing, regarding the recovered vehicle, adding that more details would be provided at an appropriate

time.

"The Uganda Police Force will continue to keep the public informed of any developments," Kituuma said.