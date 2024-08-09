Uganda: Police Impounds Truck Loaded With Counterfeit Cement

One person has been arrested and a truck carrying over 200 bags of fake cement impounded in Tororo District.

The incident took place at Akapa trading centre, where authorities equally discovered a store filled with counterfeit bags of cement bearing the labels and digital stamps of Tororo and Simba cement with digital stamps.

"Upon inspection of the bags of cement, we discovered that the digital stamps were fake, indicating that the cement was not of quality promised by the manufacturer," Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South Police spokesperson, said.

The joint security operation was carried out following a tip-off from their intelligence about the sale and distribution of fake cement within the trading centre.

Mr Mugwe said the arrested suspect has been identified as Jeremiah Othieno Wandera, the driver of the impounded truck.

The adulterated cement does not only affect the quality of construction projects, but also poses a great risk to the safety of people using the buildings.

The police have urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or products to the authorities to ensure safety of the population.

"Please be mindful of where you purchase your cement from and if you suspect any thing wrong, kindly reach us," Mr Mugwe said.

They have also warned retailers and distributors to be cautious and ensure they are selling genuine and certified products to their customers.

The Impounded truck and the arrested suspect are currently being held at Tororo Central Police Station for further interrogation.

The police have assured the public that they will continue to work tirelessly to eradicate the sale and distribution of counterfeit products in the area.

Such operations by the police and enforcement teams of URA are a clear indication of the government's commitment to protecting its citizens from unscrupulous individuals who engage in illegal activities.

The public is encouraged to continue cooperating with the authorities in such operations, as it will go a long way in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.