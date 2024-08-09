Uganda: Youth Platform Africa Donates 210 Goats to Empower Luwero Communities

In a determined effort to combat poverty and promote sustainable development, Youth Platform Africa (YPA) has made a substantial goats donation to the communities in Luwero District.

The organization has provided 210 goats to 50 groups under the Uni-Trust Community Development Company, with each group receiving five (5) goats aiming to enhancing rural livelihoods by promoting sustainable agriculture practices.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, YPA Director, Obed Ben, highlighted the challenges faced by young people in rural areas, who are often selling their land for short-term gains, such as purchasing boda bodas or financing travel abroad emphasizing that this trend is exacerbating poverty and underdevelopment in these communities.

"Our motivation for this initiative is to educate and sensitize people about the benefits of agriculture, particularly goat rearing, as a viable and sustainable income-generating activity," Obed explained.

He noted that many youths, due to a lack of knowledge on how to effectively utilize small parcels of land, are resorting to selling their land.

However, Obed says that YPA's goal is to reverse this trend by promoting goat keeping, which has a high demand in the international market and can significantly boost local incomes.

Obed further explained that the goats being distributed are of a unique breed, which has generated substantial demand in countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

"These goats are very special because we have tested them in several Asian countries, and the demand for this meat is so high that we sometimes have to turn down lucrative contracts, so we want to increase production across the country to meet this demand," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

YPA is confident that goat rearing is an affordable and practical option for many rural communities, given the animals' ability to reproduce twice a year, providing a steady source of income hence urging beneficiaries to seek guidance from district agricultural officers on proper goat care and to stay in regular contact with YPA for ongoing support.

Charles Ssempijja, YPA's Public Relations Officer, assured the beneficiaries of YPA's commitment to making the project a success.

"Let us work together, if you are going to spray or vaccinate, work as a team to fight diseases such as Foot and Mouth disease. As YPA, we pledge to provide all the necessary assistance to ensure the success of this project," he said.

The goats were officially handed over to the Luwero district leadership, led by District Internal Security Officer (DISO) Hilary Twesigye, during a ceremony at Mulusa Academy grounds in Wobulenzi Town Council.

Twesigye commended YPA for partnering with the government in the fight against poverty and encouraged the beneficiaries to take good care of the goats to improve their livelihoods.

Kennedy Mulondo, Director of Uni-Trust Community Development Company, expressed deep gratitude to YPA for the substantial contribution, noting that the donated goats would empower the members of his organization and contribute to the broader development of the community.

As this initiative unfolds, there is hope that the distribution of goats will not only enhance the livelihoods of the recipients but also spark a wave of economic growth and development throughout the Luwero community.