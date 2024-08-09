Namibia: Radio Veteran Bid Farewell

9 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Future Media announced the death of radio veteran and DJ Deon van Rensburg on Friday.

"It's with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved friend and colleague, who passed away this morning." the company announced on Facebook.

Known for his distinctive voice, Van Rensburg could be heard on radio for over 25 years.

As the current host of 'Nova Sunrise', Van Rensburg brought warmth and energy to countless listeners, the company said.

His easy-going personality, particularly during his time with Radio Wave's 'Breakfast Crew', made him a beloved figure in the local broadcasting industry.

Future Media said Deon's absence will be profoundly felt, but his legacy will endure.

"The entire team at Future Media extends our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Deon."

