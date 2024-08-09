Zimbabwe: Ex-Harare City CEO Bhasera Buried

Takudzwa Chitsiga — A sombre mood engulfed Zororo Memorial Park as members of the domestic football family converged to lay to rest former Harare City chief executive officer Tafadzwa Bhasera.The former Mighty Warriors team manager who was 36 years old died on Sunday morning and scores of her col-leagues in the game came to pay their last respects with speaker after speaker lauding Bhasera for her hard work and contribution to the development of football.

ZIFA chief executive Yvonne Mapika Manwa said football had been left poorer following Bhasera's death.

"We are saddened by the passing on of Bhasera who contributed a lot to the sport of football through different executive positions she held.

"She was someone who was very cooperative and would endear with everyone close to her.

"We are with her family, especially the small children she left behind," said Manwa.

A fitness enthusiast who was part of Alex Sports Club's Team Diaspora, Bhasera was also praised by her colleagues.

"We are very saddened by the departure of Bhasera whom we had worked with from the time we were at Joina City and later on at Alex.

"She was a good person who had noble relationships with everyone whom she worked with.

"She presented herself well and we feel empty with her death," they said.

Harare Province Junior League chairman Zivanai "ZIFA" Chiyangwa said they have lost someone who had transformed the game.

"We worked together very well and she was very open about everything she did.

"We are very saddened by her death, especially after working with her at Harare City Juniors where she would secure sponsorship.

"We had some good working relationship and we are at a loss of words," said Chiyangwa.

Former ZIFA technical director Wilson Mutekede said they have lost someone who was corporative whose void will be hard to fill.

ZIFA Normalisation Committee Member Rosemary Mugadza who worked with Bhasera as a coach at Harare City described her as a kind and understanding person.

At the time of her death, Bhasera was unattached, but she earned her stripes as Harare City club CEO and as Mighty Warriors team manager.

Bhasera will also be remembered for her commitment to promoting women in sports and challenging them to gun for top positions.

Among those who attended the burial were former players, coaches, and football enthusiasts, including Alois Bunjira, Lloyd Chitembwe, Tendai Samanja, Chris "Romario" Musekiwa, Richard Tswatswa, Langton Giwa, Xolisani Gwesela, Joice Kapota, Wellington Mpandare, Mugadza and Mutekede.