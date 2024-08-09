Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Model Takes Capital By Storm

Twenty — Six year old model, Jonathan Simba, reckons unity is critical for the growth of pageantry.

Simba, who has taken Harare by storm, is now a trendsetter following his unique designs and styles.

In an interview, Simba who started his profession in 2019 under Zuri Agency, hailed modelling as a confidence booster.

"Expressing yourself and being able to showcase your personality without uttering a word is what modelling is all about. Everyone deserves to feel represented and beautiful," he said.

Simba, who is now reaping the fruits of hard work, conceded it was difficult to convince his parents to become a model.

"My family was initially sceptical as they did not want to hear or let alone see any of it.

"It took them quite some time to finally accept that I was passionate about modelling and now they are my biggest support system.

"I have experienced some stereotypes and misconceptions about male models being superficial.

"Society is often opinionated when it comes to us, but I have found most people are curious and open-minded once they start to learn."

Simba, who is now the brand ambassador for Bea's Boutique and Shay's Collections, has vowed to continue working hard.

"I would like to develop my skills and become a more confident self-assured individual working on my personal growth.

"I would like to connect with industry professionals, learn from their experiences and build valuable relationships.

"Sharing my experience and knowledge with young and upcoming models and helping them navigate the industry is one of my goals."

He also acknowledged companies and organisations that have endorsed him.

"I have been fortunate enough to have had an amazing journey as a male model in Zimbabwe.

"Waltzing the runway surrounded by fashion's A-listers and brands is amazing," he said.

The model wants to see the fashion industry growing through mentorship and education.

"There is a dire need to establish programmes that mentor and educate aspiring models, designers and industry professionals, enriching skills development and knowledge.

"Zimbabwean designers and models should be given that opportunity to promote cross-cultural exchange. There is a need for more collaborative efforts from both parties."

Simba believes local designers should be given the exposure for them to grow beyond Zimbabwe's borders.

Despite being a firm believer in change, the model seeks to address challenges faced in the industry.

"The industry needs to adopt eco-friendly and sustainable practices, reduce waste and promote environmentally conscious designs.

"Moreover, there should be increased representation featuring local models on regional and international runways as well as editorials.

"There is immense talent and potential in the industry," he said.

A versatile artiste, Simba is also a content creator, fashion stylist, voice-over artist, television presenter and brand influencer.

"I have managed to overcome self-doubt and build confidence in my appearance, abilities, and personality. This has pushed me to step out of my comfort zone and try new things," he said.